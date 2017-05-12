Tories on manoeuvres, as Labour wakes from Brexit slumber

Despite spending the past month picking fights with the rest of Europe, Theresa May wants as soft a Brexit as possible.
Two weeks after the "Dinnergate" leaks, you might well scoff at this, especially since a survey released earlier this week suggested that 8 out of 10 Conservative supporters genuinely believe that the EU is interfering in the UK election – statistics that demonstrate the parallel political universes in Britain and continental Europe.
Yet a prevailing school of th...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
