Merkel downplays EU budget vetoes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is still hopeful a deal on the EU budget can be reached later this month, seeing the veto threats from several countries as part of the negotiating process.



"On the multi-annual budget, we still have tough decisions ahead. But both Germany and Ireland want to set a sign very early on that there is a planning for the future EU funds and we hope we will succeed," Merkel said on Thursday (1 November), with Ireland taking over the rotating EU presidency in Janu...