Merkel downplays EU budget vetoes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is still hopeful a deal on the EU budget can be reached later this month, seeing the veto threats from several countries as part of the negotiating process.\n \n"On the multi-annual budget, we still have tough decisions ahead. But both Germany and Ireland want to set a sign very early on that there is a planning for the future EU funds and we hope we will succeed," Merkel said on Thursday (1 November), with Ireland taking over the rotating EU presidency in Janu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here