EU agencies: The road to 'douze points'

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and, to a lesser extent, the European Banking Authority (EBA), were the most talked about EU agencies in 2017, with no fewer than 21 countries lobbying to host them after Brexit. How did the EU choose the two new seats for the EMA and the EBA?

April

Mere weeks after the United Kingdom triggered Article 50 of the EU treaty - which kicked off negotiations over the terms of its exit - London still had some hope of continuing to host the tw...