euobserver
The far-ranging rules are being pushed by Germany (Photo: europa.eu)

Germany spearheads EU cross-border police plan

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Moves are under way to impose Europe-wide rules that could mean the sharing of personal information such as DNA, national police operating across borders and even air marshals boarding foreign planes.

The initial push for stronger security legislation, aimed at tracking down serious crime suspects and terror groups, comes from Germany, currently presiding over the 27-nation block.

In just over two weeks (15-16 February) Berlin is set to table a formal proposal to transpose the so...




