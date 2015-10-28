MEPs push for simpler rules on EU quasi-referendums

MEPs voted Wednesday (28 October) to push for reforming the EU’s participative democracy tool, amid criticism the proposed steps aren’t going far enough.

Three years after its introduction, with the aim of bringing citizens closer to European politics, the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) has so far failed to have practical impact on European policy-making.

ECI enables 1 million EU citizens (coming from at least seven of the 28 member states) to call on the European Commissio...