Parliament worried new treaty divides Europe

As negotiations on a new inter-governmental agreement on fiscal discipline reach the final stage, MEPs have warned that it risks dividing Europe and widening the democratic gap



Adopted with 521 out of the 695 votes cast, the non-binding resolution questions the necessity of the new fiscal treaty, noting that its aims - to balance national budgets - could be more effectively achieved through normal EU law.

Speaking ahead of the vote, several MEPs insisted the text - which is meant to...