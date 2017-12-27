Schulz: 'hero to zero' in 2017 - but back in 2018?

For a few brief weeks in early 2017, it appeared Martin Schulz was set to make one of the most dramatic political career trajectories in recent EU history - from president of the European Parliament to German chancellor, and de facto the most powerful leader on the continent.

But it wasn't to be. After a few weeks on the campaign trail for his Social Democratic Party (SPD), the 'Schulz Effect' turned out to be the 'Schulz Bubble'. That bubble duly burst, and by the end of 2017, Schulz h...