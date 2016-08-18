Ad
euobserver
Child labour is "exploding" in Turkey the report said (Photo: IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation)

Turkey struggling to cope with refugees

Migration
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Host to the world’s largest refugee population, Turkey is struggling to meet its international obligations and secure dignified living conditions for the more than 3 million people that fled to the country.

In a report published on Wednesday (17 August), the Council of Europe’s special representative on migration and refugees, Tomas Bocek, praised Turkey for its efforts to help people displaced by conflicts in neighbouring states.

But the report by the Czech official, who visited...

Migration

Migration
euobserver

