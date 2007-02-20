Brussels mulls rewards for companies improving work safety

The European Commission is set to promote a new EU target of a 25 percent reduction in the number of work-related accidents across the union, suggesting that member states could provide cash or a cut in social contributions for companies that opt to introduce increased health and safety measures.

Social policy commissioner Vladimir Spidla will unveil the bloc's new strategy for health and safety at work on Wednesday (21 February) with the main goal being for the EU to cut by a quarter "...