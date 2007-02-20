Ad
euobserver
The construction sector remains one of the top areas where workers face safety risks (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels mulls rewards for companies improving work safety

EU Political
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to promote a new EU target of a 25 percent reduction in the number of work-related accidents across the union, suggesting that member states could provide cash or a cut in social contributions for companies that opt to introduce increased health and safety measures.

Social policy commissioner Vladimir Spidla will unveil the bloc's new strategy for health and safety at work on Wednesday (21 February) with the main goal being for the EU to cut by a quarter "...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The construction sector remains one of the top areas where workers face safety risks (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections