EU justice commissioner Jourova in Finland: "The judiciary cannot be ignorant to the will of elected law makers." (Photo: European Commission)

Justice commissioner links EU funds to 'rule of law'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said Tuesday that the EU should consider creating stronger conditionality between the rule of law and the EU cohesion funds geared toward poorer member states.

The Czech commissioner in a speech in Helsinki outlined how the EU executive could better uphold the rule of law across the European Union.

"[...] We need to make better use of EU funds for upholding the rule of law. [...] In my personal view we should consider creating stronger conditi...

