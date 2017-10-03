EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia

Catalonia's top envoy to the European Union says the credibility and the reputation of the European Commission has eroded in the wake of an independence from Spain bid on Sunday.

"Speaking about violence in general but not specifying what kind of violence and who is mainly responsible for this violence and drawing political conclusions from it, is disappointing," Amadeu Altafaj told reporters on Monday (2 October).

The EU commission had released a statement on Monday, a day after...