Protests against Spanish police violence are set to unfold on Tuesday in Catalonia (Photo: Nicolas Carvalho Ochoa/dpa)

EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eric Maurice, BRUSSELS and STRASBOURG,

Catalonia's top envoy to the European Union says the credibility and the reputation of the European Commission has eroded in the wake of an independence from Spain bid on Sunday.

"Speaking about violence in general but not specifying what kind of violence and who is mainly responsible for this violence and drawing political conclusions from it, is disappointing," Amadeu Altafaj told reporters on Monday (2 October).

The EU commission had released a statement on Monday, a day after...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

