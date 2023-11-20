Ad
euobserver
The corporate lobbying drumbeat kept banging ever louder — and in the end caused a six-month delay in the pesticide reduction negotiations, as the Council forced the EU Commission to do more studies (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

The two-year lobbying campaign to sabotage pesticide-reduction

EU Political
Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Nina Holland, Brussels,

The severity of climate change and biodiversity decline are evident to many and 1.1 million people supported a European Citizens' Initiative calling for a very ambitious pesticide reduction and support for farmers to achieve this.

Pesticides are a major cause of dramatic biodiversity decline around the world, an ecological disaster that is in an even more advanced stage th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Nina Holland is a researcher at the NGO monitoring Brussels lobbying, Corporate Europe Observatory.

Related articles

The 'regulatory fatigue' fightback against EU Green Deal
EU countries stall new pesticide rules, blame Ukraine war
Farmers speak out at 'industry capture' of centre-right MEPs
Ten states push back on EU pesticide law, citing food crisis
The corporate lobbying drumbeat kept banging ever louder — and in the end caused a six-month delay in the pesticide reduction negotiations, as the Council forced the EU Commission to do more studies (Photo: Aqua Mechanical)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Nina Holland is a researcher at the NGO monitoring Brussels lobbying, Corporate Europe Observatory.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections