Ad
euobserver
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and German chancellor Olaf Scholz had significant policy differences to discuss. (Photo: PES Communications)

Analysis

Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided

EU Political
by Wester van Gaal, Malaga,

The European socialists have had a rough year.

The nationalist far-right is in power in six European countries. In another six, they are polling high, and rightwing parties are similarly projected to win big in the 2024 European elections.

So, a lot hinged on the Party of the European Socialists (PES) showing unity and strength at their yearly congress in Málaga this weekend.

German chancellor Olaf Sholz was the most...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election
European complicity in war crimes in Gaza
EU ministers prepare for fiscal talks endgame
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and German chancellor Olaf Scholz had significant policy differences to discuss. (Photo: PES Communications)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections