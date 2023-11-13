Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided

The European socialists have had a rough year.
The nationalist far-right is in power in six European countries. In another six, they are polling high, and rightwing parties are similarly projected to win big in the 2024 European elections.
So, a lot hinged on the Party of the European Socialists (PES) showing unity and strength at their yearly congress in Málaga this weekend.
German chancellor Olaf Sholz was the most...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.