Ad
euobserver
The European Commission is 'influencing what news should be shown' on platforms such as Facebook and Google, says MEP Marcel de Graaff (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, The Hague,

The European Union itself is "one of the biggest producers of fake news", according to Dutch anti-EU MEP Marcel de Graaff.

De Graaff, who is co-chair of the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group, told EUobserver on Wednesday (27 February) he is not in the least concerned about warnings about Russian attempts to influence EU elections this May.

"No, absolutely not. Nonsense. It is the other way around: (...) the large sums of money are coming from the pro-EU elite," h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalInterview

Related articles

Russian activist warns on 'fake news' as EU backs action
Orban and other PMs spread fake news, says Juncker
EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news
EU tells tech giants to fight harder against disinformation
The European Commission is 'influencing what news should be shown' on platforms such as Facebook and Google, says MEP Marcel de Graaff (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections