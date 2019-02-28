'Not Russia, but EU itself is producer of fake news'

The European Union itself is "one of the biggest producers of fake news", according to Dutch anti-EU MEP Marcel de Graaff.

De Graaff, who is co-chair of the far-right Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group, told EUobserver on Wednesday (27 February) he is not in the least concerned about warnings about Russian attempts to influence EU elections this May.

"No, absolutely not. Nonsense. It is the other way around: (...) the large sums of money are coming from the pro-EU elite," h...