The little Eurocorps ceremony in Strasbourg on 9 May (Photo: eurocorps.net)

Poland to beef up European military club

EU Political
by Philippa Runner,

Poland has opted to become a full member of the EU and NATO-linked military club, Eurocorps, in a move designed to spur on the creation of a significant European defence capability.

Warsaw from 2009 is to pledge 3,000 soldiers to the existing 60,000-strong Eurocorps force, hold 15 officer-level posts and forward a deputy director to the Strasbourg-based outfit, Polish media report.

The club currently consists of full members France, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg as well a...

