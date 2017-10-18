Ad
An EEA-funded project in Poland. (Photo: EEA and Norway grants)

Norway and Poland reach deal on €809m aid scheme

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Norway and Poland have reached an agreement on a comprehensive grant programme, ending lengthy negotiations where Warsaw tried to capture funds earmarked for the civil sector.

Norway EU minister Frank Bakke-Jensen met the Polish state secretary of development Jerzy Kwiecinski on Monday (16 October) in Oslo. Afterwards, he told the Norwegian news agency NTB that the parties aimed to have a final text of the agreement before 25 October, when a last round of negotiations is scheduled.

