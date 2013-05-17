Greens launch US-style primary for EU top jobs

The European Greens will hold US-style primary elections to select their candidates for the EU's top jobs at the next European elections.

At a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (16 May), the co-chairs of the European Greens, Monica Frassoni and Reinhard Butikofer, said party members and supporters would vote online in a pan-European election to select two candidates to spearhead their election campaign.

Frassoni, an Italian former MEP, described the primary as "the kind of ...