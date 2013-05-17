Ad
The Greens are the first EU political party to unveil their 2014 election plans (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Greens launch US-style primary for EU top jobs

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Greens will hold US-style primary elections to select their candidates for the EU's top jobs at the next European elections.

At a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (16 May), the co-chairs of the European Greens, Monica Frassoni and Reinhard Butikofer, said party members and supporters would vote online in a pan-European election to select two candidates to spearhead their election campaign.

Frassoni, an Italian former MEP, described the primary as "the kind of ...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

