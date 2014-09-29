Ad
David Cameron has indicated that he would back a 'No' vote if he fails to renegotiate EU membership (Photo: Downing Street)

'I could back No vote' on EU, Cameron says

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron has suggested that he would campaign for Britain to leave the EU if he is unable to renegotiate the country's membership terms.

Speaking in a BBC interview on Sunday (28 September), the UK prime minister said "if I thought that it wasn’t in Britain’s interests to be in the EU I wouldn’t argue for us to be in it."

"If I don't achieve that, it will be for the British public to decide whether to stay in or get out".

Cameron plans to renegotiate Britain's EU status...

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

