Another Europe is being born, says Sarkozy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sarkozy: UK decision has created 'two Europes'

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The results of last week's summit shows that there are now two Europes, French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said, following a deal that saw Britain as the only member state refuse to take part in a fiscal pact.

"There are now clearly two Europes. One that wants more solidarity between its members, and regulation. And the other which is attached only to the logic of the single market," he told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published Monday afternoon (12 December).

