euobserver
The hearing is to last two days (Photo: EUobserver)

German court to begin hearing on EU treaty

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany's highest court will today (10 February) begin a hearing on whether the EU's Lisbon treaty undermines the country's own constitution by weakening the power of the national parliament.

The hearing is to last two days, an exceptionally long time, seen as an indication of how seriously the court is taking the challenge.

The judges will look at whether the Lisbon Treaty - designed to improve decision-making in the EU - is not democratic, and therefore anti-constitutional, beca...

EU Political

EU Political
