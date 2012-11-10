EU budget on the brink after talks collapse

Negotiators on Friday (9 November) could not reach agreement on how to fund a €9 billion shortfall in 2012 EU spending, let alone on the full 2013 budget.

The European Commission tabled the €9 billion top-up request in October in order to keep up payments for flagship EU policies such as the Erasmus student-exchange programme and the European Social Fund, which compensates redundant workers.

But MEPs, ministers and EU officials could not agree on where to find the "emergency" mo...