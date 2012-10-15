Ad
British policeman outside the PM's residence in 1967 - the UK wants to turn back the clock on EU co-operation (Photo: arbyreed)

UK to turn back the clock on EU police co-operation

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British defence minister Philip Hammond has confirmed reports the UK will seek to end participation in dozens of EU-level crime-fighting structures.

Several British newspapers on Sunday (14 October) predicted that home affairs minister Theresa May will in parliament on Monday say the goverment is "minded to" opt-out of some 130 EU justice and home affairs programmes.

The list includes the European arrest warrant and the European criminal records information system, as well as f...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

