Fish eaters in Brussels and EU canteens often misled

Restaurant customers in Brussels are being misled almost one in every three times they eat fish, a non-profit environmental group said on Tuesday (3 November).

Even the restaurants of the European Commission and European Parliament are breaking the rules, Lasse Gustavsson, head of Oceana, told journalists.

Oceana took 280 fish samples in 150 restaurants in the EU capital from March to June 2015. It had the DNA of the samples analysed by the Laboratory of Biodiversity and Evolution...