Ad
euobserver
Fortess Slovakia: Most of Fico's political opponents want to keep Muslim migrants out. (Photo: Miroslav Petrasko)

Slovakia votes with migrants and corruption in mind

EU Political
by Lucia Virostkova, Bratislava,

Following a campaign marked by anti-immigrant rhetoric and corruption allegations, Slovaks are heading for a parliamentary vote on Saturday (5 March) that will also decide their country's representation at its first ever EU presidency, starting in July.

Although pollsters suggest there is a historically strong group of undecided voters, the current ruling social-democratic Smer party of prime minister Robert Fico is expected to win.

But after four years of leading a one-party cab...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Oligarchs spark debate on press freedom in Slovakia
Slovakia filing case against EU migrant relocation
Slovakia bitterly divided on social issues
Fortess Slovakia: Most of Fico's political opponents want to keep Muslim migrants out. (Photo: Miroslav Petrasko)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections