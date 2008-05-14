Brussels outlines plan for new Mediterranean club

The European Commission has begun to look at the possible set-up for the planned Mediterranean union by trying to breathe life into current bilateral relations between the EU and Mediterranean countries while avoiding an unwieldy new political organisation.
An internal paper discussed last week in EU commissioners' cabinets, suggests the new relationship has to be a "multilateral partnership" and "encompass all member states of the European Union."
It suggests summits at head of s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here