euobserver
Summits suggested twice a year with the first official one taking place in Paris on 13 July (Photo: Pixie.Notat)

Brussels outlines plan for new Mediterranean club

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Commission has begun to look at the possible set-up for the planned Mediterranean union by trying to breathe life into current bilateral relations between the EU and Mediterranean countries while avoiding an unwieldy new political organisation.

An internal paper discussed last week in EU commissioners' cabinets, suggests the new relationship has to be a "multilateral partnership" and "encompass all member states of the European Union."

It suggests summits at head of s...

euobserver

