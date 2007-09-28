EU referendum question opened in Denmark

In a surprise move, the political spokesperson for the governing conservative party in Denmark, Pia Christmas-Møller, has spoken out in favour of a referendum on the EU's Refom Treaty, calling it 'idiotic' not to put it to a public poll.
"The more transparency and the more direct dialogue with citizens, the better", she told Danish daily Berlingske Tidende, which splashed the comments on the front page of Friday's print edition (28 September).
The treaty is currently being negoti...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
