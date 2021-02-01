Ad
euobserver
Meanwhile, the European Medicine Agency authorised the use of the vaccine developed by Astrazenca and Oxford in the EU (Photo: gov.bc.ca)

EU controls vaccine exports, as AstraZeneca jab approved

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission adopted, on Friday (29 January), an export control mechanism on vaccines produced in EU countries - as a response to the shortfall of vaccines suddenly announced by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca earlier this month.

"The aim is to provide greater clarity on vaccine production in the EU and their exports - this transparency has been lacking and is vital at this time," said EU trade commissioner Valdis...

