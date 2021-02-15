Ad
euobserver
At midnight last night, one of Hungary's last remaining independent radio stations, Budapest-based Klubrádió, fell silent on the frequency on which it has broadcast since 2000 (Photo: morberg)

How Orbán killed a radio station

EU Political
Opinion
by Jamie Wiseman, Vienna,

In 2021 democracy does not die overnight. Rather, it is dismantled brick by brick until the pillars on which it once stood are hollowed out and crumble.

This slow erosion of democratic institutions has been underway for more than a decade now in Hungary, where the ruling Fidesz party has undermined media independence and pluralism to achieve a degree of media control unpreced...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jamie Wiseman is advocacy officer at the Vienna-based International Press Institute.

Related articles

Hungary - how the government crippled the media
EU law needed to protect free press, NGOs say
An open letter to the EPP on end of Hungary's press freedom
State oil-firm buyout of media group sparks Polish fears
At midnight last night, one of Hungary's last remaining independent radio stations, Budapest-based Klubrádió, fell silent on the frequency on which it has broadcast since 2000 (Photo: morberg)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Jamie Wiseman is advocacy officer at the Vienna-based International Press Institute.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections