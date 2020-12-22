EU gives first green light to Covid-19 vaccine

The European Commission authorised, on Monday (21 December), the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for member states to start vaccination programmes within the next few days.

The move came hours after the European Medicine Agency (EMA) issued a positive scientific assessment, recommending conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine known by the brand-name Comirnaty.

Comirnaty will be given as two injections into the arm, a...