The vaccine will be given as two injections into the arm, at least 21 days apart (Photo: Département des Yvelines)

EU gives first green light to Covid-19 vaccine

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission authorised, on Monday (21 December), the use of the Covid-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for member states to start vaccination programmes within the next few days.

The move came hours after the European Medicine Agency (EMA) issued a positive scientific assessment, recommending conditional marketing authorisation for the vaccine known by the brand-name Comirnaty.

Comirnaty will be given as two injections into the arm, a...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.



