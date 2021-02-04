Ad
euobserver
A 'business-as-usual' policy towards Vladimir Putin's administration is counterproductive (Photo: Polish embassy)

An 'aide-mémoire' for the Moscow visit

EU & the World
Opinion
by Andrzej Sadoś, Brussels,

No matter whether it is a multi-billion project such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or a courtesy visit to the Kremlin, the current circumstances concerning Alexei Navalny's case, as well as the past track record of breaking international law, make "business as usual" policy towards Vladimir Putin's administration counterproductive.

How events such as the aggression on Georgia in 2008, the 2014 annexation of Crimea and waging war over other Ukrainian territories resulting in thousands of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś is the permanent representative of Poland to the EU.

Related articles

EU top diplomat should 'ask about Putin's palace'
MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest
Here's what Borrell must say and do in Moscow
Navalny jail shows grim reality of Russia-EU diplomacy
A 'business-as-usual' policy towards Vladimir Putin's administration is counterproductive (Photo: Polish embassy)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś is the permanent representative of Poland to the EU.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections