An 'aide-mémoire' for the Moscow visit

No matter whether it is a multi-billion project such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or a courtesy visit to the Kremlin, the current circumstances concerning Alexei Navalny's case, as well as the past track record of breaking international law, make "business as usual" policy towards Vladimir Putin's administration counterproductive.

How events such as the aggression on Georgia in 2008, the 2014 annexation of Crimea and waging war over other Ukrainian territories resulting in thousands of...