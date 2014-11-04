Ad
The main task of SSM will be to restore public confidence in the banking sector, said Nouy (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB takes control as EU bank supervisor

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) formally assumes its new role as the chief supervisor of EU banks on Tuesday (4 November), a major milestone in the creation of the bloc's banking union.

The making of the banking union, whose legal framework was agreed by lawmakers inside two years, is the biggest shift of power over economic policy making since the introduction of the euro.

The chair of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Daniele Nouy, who was speaking at a hearing with the E...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU negotiators agree on bank supervision
ECB nominates French woman for bank supervisor
Ministers hoping to bridge divide on EU banking supervision
