ECB takes control as EU bank supervisor

The European Central Bank (ECB) formally assumes its new role as the chief supervisor of EU banks on Tuesday (4 November), a major milestone in the creation of the bloc's banking union.

The making of the banking union, whose legal framework was agreed by lawmakers inside two years, is the biggest shift of power over economic policy making since the introduction of the euro.

The chair of the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Daniele Nouy, who was speaking at a hearing with the E...