Ad
euobserver
The bay of Piran facing Croatia's coast (Photo: EUobserver)

EU mediation needed in border dispute, Slovenia says

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, LJUBLJANA,

An EU mediation group is the only solution to the border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia, Slovenian Prime Minister Borut Pahor has said.

"I think this is at least at this moment the best solution I can see… I cannot see other solutions," Mr Pahor told a group of foreign journalists in Ljubljana on Friday (13 February).

Slovenia and Croatia have been unable to agree on their common land and sea border since they both seceded from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Particular...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU proposes mediation group for Croatia-Slovenia dispute
The bay of Piran facing Croatia's coast (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections