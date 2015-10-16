Ad
Cameron (l) will detail his reform ideas in a letter to Tusk (r). (Photo: Consillium)

Cameron to set out EU reforms in November

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK prime minister David Cameron said on Thursday (15 October) that he will outline the changes he wants to see in the UK's relations with the EU in early November, setting up the next stage of negotiations on his country's membership of the bloc.

"I'll be setting out again the four vital areas, where we need change, laying down what those changes will be at the beginning of November, so we quicken the negotiations in the run-up to the December council," Cameron said on his way into the...

