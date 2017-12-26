Ad
euobserver
"We saw that we were heading for a train crash. But we saw it very late, just a few weeks before the referendum," an EU official admitted to EUobserver. (Photo: Albert SalamÈ/NOTIMEX/dpa)

Magazine

How the EU failed to prevent the Catalan 'train crash'

Europe in Review
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

On 24 January 2017, in a packed auditorium at the European Parliament in Brussels, Carles Puigdemont already announced what was going to happen.

"At the latest in September 2017, Catalonia will hold a binding independence referendum," said the president of Catalonia's regional government - although the vote eventually took place one day after that deadline, on 1 October.

"This is a European problem," he added, laying out his s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine

Related articles

Catalonia's separatists claim victory after violent day
Catalonia ponders independence 'leap of faith'
Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government
Rajoy and Puigdemont in new showdown
"We saw that we were heading for a train crash. But we saw it very late, just a few weeks before the referendum," an EU official admitted to EUobserver. (Photo: Albert SalamÈ/NOTIMEX/dpa)

Tags

Europe in ReviewEU PoliticalMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections