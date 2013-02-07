Overhaul football transfer system, commission says

New rules are needed to curb the excesses of football's multi-billion-euro player transfer market according to a study published Thursday (7 February) on behalf of the European Commission.

The report's main recommendations are a limit on the number of players registered with a club and a cap on transfer fees for players who have signed contract extensions.

Under the proposal, the transfer fee would be capped at 70 percent of the salary owed by the club to the player for the remai...