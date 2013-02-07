Ad
Closing the gap between football's haves and have nots (Photo: bildungsr0man)

Overhaul football transfer system, commission says

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

New rules are needed to curb the excesses of football's multi-billion-euro player transfer market according to a study published Thursday (7 February) on behalf of the European Commission.

The report's main recommendations are a limit on the number of players registered with a club and a cap on transfer fees for players who have signed contract extensions.

Under the proposal, the transfer fee would be capped at 70 percent of the salary owed by the club to the player for the remai...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Closing the gap between football's haves and have nots (Photo: bildungsr0man)

