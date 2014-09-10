EU repeats demand for energy chapter in US trade treaty

The EU's trade chief has reiterated his demands for the US to include an energy chapter as part of a trans-Atlantic free trade deal.

"It is important that we come forward with a position on that [energy agreement] as soon as possible, because maybe you may have noticed that some things are going on in Europe," Karel de Gucht told reporters on Tuesday (9 September), according to Reuters.

"I cannot imagine that there will ever be a TTIP without such [energy] provisions," he added.