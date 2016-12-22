Thursday

22nd Dec 2016

  1. Focus
  2. EU presidency

Interview

Slovak minister defends EU presidency compromises

  • Lesay: "You can always have more but it is fine. As a presidency we are happy to have a deal."

By

Slovakia achieved what it could on financial issues during its six-month EU presidency, its finance state secretary Ivan Lesay said.

"The priorities that we had pretty much correspond to the areas in which we achieved some successes," he told EUobserver on Tuesday (6 December), after Slovakia chaired its last finance ministers council meeting in Brussels.

The last decision taken by ministers was to approve the extension of the European Commission's flagship investment programme, the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) - better known as the Juncker plan.

Depending on a future agreement with the European Parliament, EFSI will continue until 2020 with the aim of raising €500 billion to help projects and companies in Europe.

Ministers endorsed the extension proposal despite misgivings about the real impact of the plan so far and about the fund's functioning. They were quickly criticised by a one of the parliament's negotiators who said that they "closed their eyes to difficulties".

"You can always have more but it is fine. As a presidency we are happy to have a deal," Lesay said.   He admitted that before it took over the EU presidency in July, his government shared concerns over "additionality", the principle that the EFSI should only help projects that would not happen without its support.

"We defended the principle of additionality," Lesay said. "We stressed that if the EFSI was a vehicle for investments that would happen anyway it would not make sense."

The Slovak state secretary noted that his country was "happy to learn that additionality was also a priority for many member states" and that they could add provisions on that issue to the commission's original plan.

Lesay said that on tax evasion, another key issue of its presidency, Slovakia also went as far as it could.

EU finance ministers agreed on criteria to establish a black list of tax havens, and member states at lower levels agreed on issues such as corporate tax and administrative cooperation on VAT. The EU also signed tax cooperation agreements with Norway and Monaco.

Lesay insisted the black-list agreement was "a good deal", adding: "It was a very surprising achievement which not many stakeholders expected it would happen."

The criteria for the tax-haven black list did not include minimal corporate tax rates because some countries, like the UK, were opposed.

'Difficult' tax deal

Lesay admitted that the deal "was difficult" because of strong national interests, and that Slovakia had to "make a compromise that is not really the most ambitious."

"The commission and hardliners [who wanted more extensive criteria] were not happy, but that is the price to pay," he noted.

Slovakia took the helm of EU ministers council just days after the UK voted to leave the EU.

Lesay said that "formally there was no impact because the UK is still a member" but that "informally there was some impact" because it added "a sense of uncertainty" to the ministers' work.

Part of the questioning that followed the Brexit vote was about the future of the EMU, the Economic and Monetary Union.

"Right after the referendum, you could see two kinds of reaction," the Slovak state secretary said. "Those who are in favour of deepening [the eurozone] said that their views had been vindicated, those against said that the game was over and that we need to defend what we have."

But during its presidency, Slovakia only steered a discussion that started last year over the Five President's Report - a set of propositions to reform and deepen the eurozone made by the presidents of the European Commission, Central Bank, Council and Parliament, with the Eurogroup president.

'Not naive'

"We have tried to move in the direction of some common economic stabilisation instruments," Lesay explained, adding that there were no discussion on political union or treaty changes.

"We were not naive enough to think that we would achieve some major breakthrough, but it would be naive to think that the eurozone would be able to continue unchanged," he said to summarise his country's approach.

Talks were more on "how that could be handled within the current institutional and legislative framework," he said, "focusing more on investment or creating some instruments focused on unemployment at European level".

Lesay, who is Slovakia's representative in the Euro Working Group - the group that prepares Eurogroup meetings at ministers level - and led the negotiations for the EU 2017 budget, said Slovakia would now be "more free to take the floor".

He said however that his country's priorities would be the same as a simple member state than as the council chair.

"What we will say will not be different to what we said during our EU presidency," he insisted.

Site Section

  1. EU presidency

Related stories

  1. EU should be 'less obsessed' with Trump, says Slovak minister
  2. EU ministers approve 'Juncker plan' extension
  3. EU presidency strengthened Slovakia's government

Focus

Malta will try to 'please everyone' on migration

The forthcoming EU presidency will seek compromise on asylum policy and push forward discussions on the control of external borders, Maltese interior minister Carmelo Abela told EUobserver.

In cooperation with

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressEJC President Breathes Sigh of Relief Over Result of Austrian Presidential Election
  2. CESICongress Re-elects Klaus Heeger & Romain Wolff as Secretary General & President
  3. European Gaming & Betting AssociationAustrian Association for Betting and Gambling Joins EGBA
  4. European Heart NetworkWhat About our Kids? Protect Children From Unhealthy Food and Drink Marketing
  5. ECR GroupRestoring Trust and Confidence in the European Parliament
  6. UNICEFChild Rights Agencies Call on EU to put Refugee and Migrant Children First
  7. MIRAIA New Vision on Clean Tech: Balancing Energy Efficiency, Climate Change and Costs
  8. World VisionChildren Cannot Wait! 7 Priority Actions to Protect all Refugee and Migrant Children
  9. ANCI LazioRegio-Mob Project Delivers Analysis of Transport and Mobility in Rome
  10. SDG Watch EuropeCivil Society Disappointed by the Commission's Plans for Sustainable Development Goals
  11. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhD Positions Open – The Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU (PLATO)
  12. Access NowTell the EU Council: Protect our Rights to Privacy and Security