Trumpworld In Europe

By

Pastors and plutocrats are sponsoring an ultra-conservative agenda in Europe. Many of them have links to Donald Trump.

It's a world that's pretty opaque. But over the past year, investigative journalists have done painstaking work to pierce the veil.

We talk to Blaž Zgaga, a multi-award winning investigative journalist from Slovenia. Zgaga writes for Croatia's Nacional and publications including EUobserver.

He's also a member of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and European Investigative Collaborations where he helps coordinate large cross-border investigations — including on the reach of the Christian lobby.

He's emerged with extraordinary detail about some of the biggest funders of faith-based causes in Europe and their links to Trumpworld.

Another chronicler of the merging of fundamentalist Christianity with European public policy is Mary Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was formerly with online activist network Avaaz and was a senior editor at Prospect magazine. She's now editor-in-chief of openDemocracy, an online platform that's also done exhaustive work on what US non-profit groups disclose about their foreign spending.

Fitzgerald's platform also has reported on the arrival in Europe of US-style political campaign funding — funding of the kind that's hard to trace and potentially unlimited.

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related stories

  1. US billionaires funding EU culture war

Investigation

US billionaires funding EU culture war

Conservative US billionaires, some with links to Trump, are paying anti-abortion lobbyists in Europe tens of millions of dollars to shape policy and law.

Bianca's Story

Women in Romania have had a legal right to an abortion since 1990. But many seeking care find themselves in a Kafkaesque trap.

Abortion Wars

Pressures on women to avoid terminating unwanted pregnancies have been growing in countries including Croatia, Poland and Romania.

Abortion Wars

Pressures on women to avoid terminating unwanted pregnancies have been growing in countries including Croatia, Poland and Romania.

