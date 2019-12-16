Monday

16th Dec 2019

Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

  • Trolls engage in such online bullying as gaslighting, and Twitter pile-ons (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists.

But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist the kinds of legislation that could help tame the trolls.

Effective rules still could be years away. So how can we, as users, deal with this fantastically dark side of life online?

Andrew Stroehlein, the European media director for Human Rights Watch, has returned to EU Scream with concrete advice on how to respond to troll attacks.

David Babbs led the successful digital campaign group 38 Degrees, and so he also knows a thing or two about social media.

These days Babbs is the lead consultant for an initiative called CUTI, or Clean Up The Internet. The idea is to oblige platforms like Facebook and Twitter to give users ways to protect themselves from anonymous trolls and abusers. Full disclosure: CUTI is funded by the Laura Kinsella Foundation, which also has granted support to EU Scream.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

