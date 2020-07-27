Podcast
Race and the von der Leyen Commission
By EU Scream
The European Union has embarked on a push against racism amid protests following the killing of George Floyd.
But important questions remain about whether some EU leaders and policies, and the bloc's broadly federalist priorities, are the best choices for achieving that goal.
Mehreen Khan, EU correspondent for the Financial Times, assesses the anti-racism credentials of the European Commission under the leadership of president Ursula von der Leyen.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.