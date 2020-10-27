Podcast
Apostles of intersectionality challenge Europe
By EU Scream
Intersectionality is the concept that overlapping identities - disability, gender, race and sexual-orientation for example - create forms of discrimination that can go unaddressed.
But many European Union leaders are wary of the kind of identity politics that intersectionality implies.
That resistance may be stiffening now that France is promoting traditional republican identities for its citizens so zealously.
Emilia Roig is the founder and executive director of the Berlin-based Center for Intersectional Justice. Emilia discusses the transatlantic dimensions of intersectionality and outlines ways how Europe can apply the concept to enhance racial justice and equality.
Katrin Langensiepen is a Green member of the European Parliament from Germany and the first female member to have a visible disability. Katrin sees intersectionality and inclusion as the latest stages in advances for civil rights made since the 1960s.
