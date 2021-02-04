Podcast
When Conservatives endanger democracy
By EU Scream
Political scientist Daniel Ziblatt is best known for co-authoring the 2018 bestseller How Democracies Die.
The book is an indictment of US Republicans and their failure to resist Donald Trump. Ziblatt's work also examines how conservative parties have largely determined whether democracy thrived, as in Britain, or died, as in Weimar Germany.
In this episode he discusses dilemmas facing Europe's modern-day conservative parties, including the German Christian Democratic Union and the European People's Party.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.