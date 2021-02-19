James Crisp has Boris Johnson's old job in Brussels covering EU affairs for The Daily Telegraph.

Crisp often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Best value, save 34%

But Crisp continues to command respect for sharp and informed questioning of EU authorities.

This episode starts with James recalling a family trip to Mini-Europe, a theme park featuring scale models of landmarks and heritage sites from each EU member state.

Mini-Europe's founder Thierry Meeùs has cordoned off the British exhibits — in deference to Brexit of course.