First aid for Polish democracy

  • By fully embracing the legal concept of 'chilling effect', Brussels can help judges, activists and journalists in countries like Poland to resist autocracy (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Parallels with the Soviet era are increasingly evident in Poland where the ruling coalition hounds judges and captures courts.

Adam Bodnar, the country's human rights commissioner, lambasts European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for a "lack of leadership" amid an antidemocratic onslaught that's also damaged media pluralism.

Laurent Pech, the head of the Law and Politics Department at Middlesex University, London, urges Brussels to do much more to stop modern-day autocrats from creating a climate of self-censorship that entrenches their power.

By fully embracing the legal concept of "chilling effect," Brussels can help judges, activists and journalists in countries like Poland to resist autocracy, says Natacha Kazatchkine of the Open Society European Policy Institute, which partnered with EU Scream in making this episode.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Why Ursula von der Leyen won't go

Ursula von der Leyen appears secure in her job as president of the European Commission. That's despite a troubled vaccine rollout in which delayed deliveries can cost lives and livelihoods.

Keeping the Red Flag flying

The hard-left is often associated with the colours red for revolution, and black for anarcho-syndicalism. But the movement is more and more green these days too.

Taking Brexit personally

James Crisp has Boris Johnson's old job in Brussels covering EU affairs for The Daily Telegraph. He often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper.

When Conservatives endanger democracy

In this episode Daniel Ziblatt discusses the dilemmas facing Europe's modern-day conservative parties - including the German Christian Democratic Union and the European People's Party.

Citizen deliberation in light of an insurrection

Can the EU do more to hold back the kinds of malign forces that overran the US Capitol? It's not an idle question. Democratic shortcomings in the EU are regularly invoked by the far-right to whip up nationalist sentiment.

Honesty is the best policy

Politicians mostly talk about shutting migrants out. That endangers migrants' lives and obscures an important truth: that Europe already relies on large numbers of migrants for farming and manufacturing.

