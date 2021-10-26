Tuesday

26th Oct 2021

Podcast

Hedegaard on the hazards of stalling climate action

  • Connie Hedegaard was the first European commissioner for climate action (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Concerns are growing that the big climate conference in Glasgow next month will not do enough to avert climate breakdown.

Obstacles to progress include international tensions between the US and China, and between the UK and Europe.

Someone who knows first hand how hard it can be to make climate negotiations succeed in such conditions is Connie Hedegaard.

In 2009 Hedegaard presided over the Copenhagen climate conference that ended in rancour - and left Europe on the sidelines.

Hedegaard went on to become the first European commissioner for climate action at the European Commission where she used her role to help put global climate talks back on track.

Among Hedegaard's most urgent messages to policymakers ahead of Glasgow is to resist the temptation to derail the incipient green transition in response to skyrocketing energy prices. She warns that delays risk stoking further disenchantment with democracy — and could usher in a new era of radicalisation in Europe.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Book Club: The Last Bluff

In this first EU Scream Book Club, co-authors of The Last Bluff recount how the world watched in awe — and often admiration — as a scrappy government in Athens tried to stare down Europe's financial and political establishment.

A hunger strike at the heart of Europe

This summer some 450 undocumented workers and migrants in Brussels refused food during two months. They were protesting Belgian immigration rules that human rights officials and campaigners say arbitrarily obstruct them from legal and stable residency.

Eurocrats who look like Europe

There is a double standard at the heart of the European Commission. Women — mostly white women — benefit from affirmative action when applying for jobs. But people of colour seeking advancement do not benefit from special consideration.

First aid for Polish democracy

Parallels with the Soviet era are increasingly evident in Poland - where the ruling coalition hounds judges and captures courts.

Why Ursula von der Leyen won't go

Ursula von der Leyen appears secure in her job as president of the European Commission. That's despite a troubled vaccine rollout in which delayed deliveries can cost lives and livelihoods.

Keeping the Red Flag flying

The hard-left is often associated with the colours red for revolution, and black for anarcho-syndicalism. But the movement is more and more green these days too.

