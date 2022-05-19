Podcast
Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow
By EU Scream
Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Previous editions featured Putin supporters — and a CPAC meeting getting underway in Budapest will feature Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains on highly cordial terms with the Kremlin.
So what playbook can participants at CPAC — which is being held for the first time in Europe — use to put a cordon sanitaire between them and Putin? A similar conference of National Conservatives, who met in Brussels in March, offers clues.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.