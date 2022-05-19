Thursday

19th May 2022

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow

  • The US hard-right Conservative Political Action Conference is being held for the first time in Europe (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has threatened to be a public relations disaster for hard-right gatherings like the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Previous editions featured Putin supporters — and a CPAC meeting getting underway in Budapest will feature Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán, who remains on highly cordial terms with the Kremlin.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

So what playbook can participants at CPAC — which is being held for the first time in Europe — use to put a cordon sanitaire between them and Putin? A similar conference of National Conservatives, who met in Brussels in March, offers clues.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Relief in Slovenia following 'Mini-Orbán' election defeat
  2. Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow
  3. Why Orbán won't really change his spots
  4. Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Opinion

Emboldened Orbán will not abandon Moscow

Although overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, one key campaign instrument of Fidesz was the anti-LGBTQ referendum scheduled parallel to the elections.

Opinion

Why Orbán won't really change his spots

Viktor Orbán will never admit in his upcoming election campaign that his Russia-policy over the past 12 years has been a huge, strategic mistake.

Opinion

Will 'Putin's Nato' follow Warsaw Pact into obscurity?

Valdimir Putin's equivalent to Nato — the Collective Security Treaty Organization of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Belarus — is convening in Moscow next week to give cover that Russia is not alone in its war against Ukraine.

To Kyiv — and back

Would you pick up a gun and fight for Ukraine? The injustice of the Russian invasion has led white-collar professionals like Florent and Thomas to trade suits and ties for camouflage and Kalashnikovs.

Foreign fighter diaries — Part 2

In this episode Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital.

To Kyiv — and back

Would you pick up a gun and fight for Ukraine? The injustice of the Russian invasion has led white-collar professionals like Florent and Thomas to trade suits and ties for camouflage and Kalashnikovs.

Foreign fighter diaries — Part 2

In this episode Thomas and his unit arrive in Kyiv, as part of efforts to try to stop Putin's army from taking the capital.

News in Brief

  1. Macron seeks 'quick' EU answer on Moldova application
  2. German chancellor to tour Western Balkans
  3. UN: more than 8,000 civilians killed or injured in Ukraine
  4. EU agrees new minimum gas storage target
  5. EU justice agency to have more roles on war crimes
  6. More than 50,000 Ukrainians refused entry into EU in 2021
  7. Germany open to EU treaty change 'if required'
  8. Finland expects cut in gas supply after Nato application

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. MEPs call for a more forceful EU response to Kremlin gas cut
  2. Catalan leader slams Pegasus use: 'Perhaps I'm still spied on'
  3. More EU teams needed to prosecute Ukraine war crimes
  4. French EU presidency struggling on asylum reforms
  5. EU states warn of looming food-price crisis
  6. Ultraconservatives in Putin's shadow
  7. Nordic Bridges unveil latest highlights of Spring programme
  8. EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us