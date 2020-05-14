When can I see my loved one again?

I found a loophole to meet the woman I love after three months apart, but is love an "essential" reason for travel?

Every EU country suddenly has different border rules after coronavirus swept through Europe.

And every couple separated by events will have their own stories about 2020.

Ours is complicated, but there are many complicated couples in the EU.

I am an UK and Polish national living in Belgium. My girlfriend is a Danish citizen, living in Denmark.

We...