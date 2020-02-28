Polish judge on front line of EU clash

Poland is preparing to prosecute a government-critical judge using new powers the EU says are not compatible with European norms.

The disciplinary chamber of Poland's supreme court is to rule on 20 March whether to waive the immunity of Igor Tuleya following a request by the national prosecutor's office on Wednesday (26 February).

The affair could see him suspended from work pending a long trial.

The prosecutor has said he broke the law in 2017 by letting reporters attend...