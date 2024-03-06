Wednesday

6th Mar 2024

Podcast

Podcast: Ben Hodges, Volt's Boeselager, defence

By

Editor's note: In the spirit of diversifying and experimentation, we've partnered with the reporters behind the Euroscopic podcast, who will be bringing a weekly conversational analysis of the top EU stories, coupled with interviews with some of EUobserver's reporters on the stories we've published. I'll let the kind hosts, Martin Gak and William Glucroft, take it from here:

What do an MEP and a retired US army general have in common? (Besides this podcast.) Both are looking to 2024 and asking, in their own way, what do we as a society want?

Damian Boeselager, the pan-EU Volt party's only representative in Brussels, explains the baked-in disconnect between how the European Union works and why it gets so little credit for doing anything. Even as pro-EU national governments make the case for the importance of the bloc, they then often like to steal its thunder.

One thing the EU does appear to be intent on is adding a defense feather to the regulatory, economic, and fiscal feathers already in its cap. An EU army may be a long way off (if it ever comes), but weapon production and procurement seem like goals most can get behind. Getting there will require a new way that the EU looks at itself — not to be mention a lot of money for a new bucket of policy initiatives.

All good, as long as it doesn't cannibalize NATO, says Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges. The former commander of U.S. Army Europe wants the West to get real about Ukraine: Set a goal, make a plan, and get there. Ignore the nuclear noise.

Winning in Ukraine, however, might be tough when one of its biggest backers can't keep its phone lines secure. We tried — really! — not to talk about Germany this week, but Germany wouldn't let us. So we run through the Taurus and eavesdropping affair(s) as speedily as possible.

Plus, France makes history that American Democrats could only balk at. Poland and Brussels bury the €137 billion axe over the rule of law — provisionally, of course.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every Wednesday (in principle).

Author bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Together they put out Euroscopic, a weekly podcast on all things European, which offers analysis, deep dives, interviews and exquisite banter.

