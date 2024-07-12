Ad
euobserver
Like most centrist liberals, Emmanuel Macron is no fan of lefty ideas

Podcast

Did Europe just turn Left?

Free Article
Euroscopic
by William Glucroft & Martin Gak, Berlin,


The results are in and France has gotten itself into a bit of a mess. But seeing that the alternative would have been getting itself deeper into the far right, I guess we can call that a win. But not call it a day — because now comes the hard part. Like most centrist liberals, Emmanuel Macron is no fan of lefty ideas. The left, for its part, is not great at keeping its parts together. So this is definitely a talk-amongst-yourselves moment for all parties involved.

Labour is back in power in the United Kingdom, which means … what exactly? Maybe about as much as Viktor Orbán jetsetting off to Moscow and Beijing to play the Great Negotiator. That his country has the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU — pure coincidence, of course.

Returning to the podcast to get into these issues are EUobserver's Piet Ruig and Pascal LeTendre-Hanns.

Then we turn to the strange but true love affair between the people who brought you anti-semitism and the people who claim their whole raison d'État is to protect against it. David Issacharoff of the Israeli daily Haaretz offers his take on what’s going on there.

You can follow Euroscopic on their Substack to receive the episodes as they're published, or find them here on EUobserver every week (in principle).

EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Related articles

Lessons from the French and UK election results
Left-Green French win is a welcome surprise — but rise of racism is sour hangover
Starmer presses 'reset' button on EU-UK relations
Starmer's UK 'sandcastle' landslide points to cautious EU agenda
UN experts slam global inaction, as famine takes hold across entire Gaza
Like most centrist liberals, Emmanuel Macron is no fan of lefty ideas

Tags

EuroscopicPodcast

Author Bio

William Glucroft is a writer and journalist based in Berlin. Explorer of the Teutonic Imaginary who's covering Germany with wit, style, and insight worth reading. Martin Gak is a broadcaster and writer, a native of Argentina fascinated by the idea of Europe, its values and its cheese.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections